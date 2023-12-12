Smackdown rating for 12/08/2023

The Tribute to the Troops episode of Friday Night Smackdown last week pulled in 2,384,000 viewers, up 340,000 viewers from the prior week. This episode featured CM Punk’s first appearance on Smackdown and was the most-watched episode since October 20. The show did a 0.63 rating in 18-49, up 0.04 from the previous week, and was #1 on network television by a large margin.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

