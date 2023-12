– Fightful reports there was no producer listed for CM Punk and Seth Rollins’ promo last night.

– Seth Rollins and CM Punk’s promo segment from this weeks WWE RAW has attracted over 21,500,000 views (and counting) across official WWE social-platforms in 24 hours.

Also The in-ring promo with CM Punk and Seth Rollins was by far the most-watched quarter-hour of last night’s Raw.

1.88M viewers, 0.62 P18-49 rating on a show that averaged 1.47M, 0.46.

