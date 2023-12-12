Notes on AJ Styles, Lexis King, and Mace and Mansoor

– An update on AJ Styles, PWInsider reports that he was supposed to be back threw weeks ago, but those plans were scratched. He’s been cleared and is just waiting on WWE creative to come up with plans for him.

– GCW has announced that Mansoor will be making his GCW debut at “Look At Me” on January 26th.

– Mace and Mansoor made a surprise appearance at DPW (Deadlock Pro Wrestling) over the weekend in Durham, North Carolina.

– Lexis King doesn’t like his fanbase being called “Registered Lex Offenders”:

“The ‘registered Lex offenders’ is a little… as much as I think it’s funny, I think that one has to die. Because we can’t say that on TV. And it’s just a little too… [risqué/indecent]. I do appreciate the creativity, you guys.”

