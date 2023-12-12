MJF shares photo with John Cena at Iron Claw premiere

The wrestling world is getting ready for ‘The Iron Claw.’

The A24 film is set to release in theaters this month and tells the story of the legendary Von Erich Family. The film stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, and features a cameo appearance by AEW world champion MJF.

Speaking of MJF, the Salt of the Earth was in attendance for the film premiere, as was former 16-time WWE world champion, John Cena. The Cenation leader and MJF took a photo together on the red carpet, with a video of Cena and MJF speaking closely surfacing online as well.

MJF and John Cena at the Iron Claw premiere pic.twitter.com/cGypjXZq9I — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) December 12, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

