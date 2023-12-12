Matt Hardy: “if we can’t be honest and open about our lives, then we might as well quit the business”

During his podcast, Matt Hardy addressed his recent comments about the creative direction for him and brother Jeff in AEW being “very frustrating” as of late. Matt said the following…

“I can say that it was 1,000% real. That was the real, genuine Matt Hardy. That was the real, authentic Jeff Hardy, speaking from the heart, speaking very honestly, speaking very truthfully.”

“At this stage of the game, myself and my brother, if we can’t be honest and open about our lives, then we might as well quit the business. One thing that is so annoying about people online sometimes [is] the way they judge wrestlers when you have a bit of notoriety and everything is public. Not everyone has their past out there. We have all our negatives out there and we own them all, we accept them all, and we really try and inspire people by telling them how it’s allowed us to grow into better people.”

“If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse. You don’t stay the same. That really hit home with me. If you’re not driven, if you become complacent and it’s just about making a payday, you’re doing yourself a disservice.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)

