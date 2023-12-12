Jade Cargill’s mother passes away after battle with cancer

Jade Cargill announced on social media that her mother passed away yesterday after a battle with cancer.

“You put up a good fight mom. But God has bigger plans for you. I’m so proud of you,” Jade wrote in a touching post, adding a photo of her holding her mother’s hand. “I know grandma and great grandma was there waiting, elated to bring you in. It’s never goodbye, it’s see you later. YOU taught me that.”

The 31-year-old has been training at the WWE Performance Center ever since she signed with WWE in late September and has yet to officially make her debut, although she has made brief appearances on all three WWE brands.

