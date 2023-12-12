CM Punk added to non-televised live event in Inglewood at Kia Forum

WWE has added CM Punk to their last non-televised live event of the year, a big one at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, December 30.

Punk will be taking on Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio on this show, the first one that Punk is being advertised for during this WWE Live Holiday Tour loop. The Raw brand will also be at Madison Square Garden on December 26 so it will be interesting if Punk is added to that one as well.

Over 9,000 tickets have been distributed for the this Kia Forum show, making it the second largest house show during the Christmas/New Year week. The MSG show is so far over 11,000 tickets out according to WrestleTix.

As of now, and unless he gets added to prior shows, this match against Mysterio will be Punk’s first match back in WWE in over 10 years. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.

