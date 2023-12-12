Booker T on WWE locker room environment with CM Punk, idea pitched for Dolph Ziggler in AEW

= While speaking on Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T had some things to say about CM Punk and discussed locker room environment. Little shade was thrown if you are an AEW die hard fan. Here is his comments below …

“I’ve never had a beef with CM Punk. Not once, I’ve never had a beef with CM Punk. I never got to the point where I said something negative to the point to where I was like ‘I want to fight CM Punk’ or some stupid stuff like that.’ This is about business. When he said I’m not here to make friends, he’s here to make business. But in this kind of business, you gotta have friends in order to do business. Because you’re working with a lot of guys that you have to trust in the middle of that ring. You gotta care about the guys that you’re working with, it’s just that simple…I’m not saying that to CM Punk at all because he knows that. There’s a reason why things didn’t work out in AEW because a lot of those guys probably didn’t care about each other.”

– According to sources in AEW, many within the company have been pushing for the signing of Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) and there have been multiple creative pitches made for him.

One of the pitches included him being one of CJ Perry’s clients.

