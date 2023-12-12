12/9/23 AEW Collision Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the December 9th edition of AEW Collision.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 455,000 viewers, an increase from the December 2nd episode of 451,000 viewers. They scored a rating of 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic, which is the same number as last Saturday.

Collision featured two matchups in the Blue League Continental Classic, including Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo and Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli. The show was actually taped on Tuesday in Montreal and did not air live. Collision also went up against the NXT Deadline premium live event.

