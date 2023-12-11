WWE RAW Results 12/11/23

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s show is CM Punk revealing which brand he’s signing with, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri, Becky Lynch will call out Nia Jax and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, December 4, 2023.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (12/11/2023)

The usual John Cena-led “WWE. Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature gets us started and then we shoot into a lengthy video package that covers Drew McIntyre’s further slide into his heel turn on last week’s show with attacks of Sami Zayn and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

A new Raw theme song and opening video then airs to get the show officially off-and-running from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH. Fireworks explode and Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

“Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

The theme song for Jey Uso hits and out comes “Main Event” Jey to kick off this week’s show. He gets in the ring wearing a blue YEET shirt and then confirms that “YEET! is back,” leading fans in a “YEET!” chant. He then sends a shout out to Sami Zayn following the attack by McIntyre last week.

Uso brings up CM Punk being here tonight and mentions how he will decide which brand he will sign with this evening. As he continues to talk, Drew McIntyre’s theme hits and out comes “The Scottish Warrior.” He comes out on the mic and says he’s one of the few on the roster who knows CM Punk and says SmackDown can have him, because he’ll tear Raw down.

McIntyre shows an example of an apology and then says that’s something Jey refuses to do for him. He then asks the crowd if someone was in his situation, who wouldn’t go for revenge themselves? He points out a fan named Austin in the crowd and uses him as an example. Uso asks the crowd if they want McIntyre to catch this “Yeet-down” give him a “YEET!” They oblige.

Now Drew heads into the ring, the bell sounds and Uso immediately takes it to him, with fans chanting “YEET!” with his strike he lands. He knocks McIntyre out to the floor before he even takes his leather jacket off. He does as he steams at ringside, grilling Uso as we head into a quick mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see McIntyre is in control of the action. The fight spills out to the floor, where Uso starts to take back control of things. Back in the ring, Uso has McIntyre finished, but can’t get the three count.

The turnbuckle is taken off the ropes in the corner, and while the referee is dealing with that, “The Scottish Warrior” blatantly thumbs Uso in the eye and hits his finisher for the win. After the match, McIntyre demands the referee raise his hand in victory as Michael Cole hypes McIntyre’s “revenge tour” from being far from over.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Shinsuke Nakamura Addresses Cody Rhodes Ahead Of Their Match

We see a lengthy video hyping CM Punk’s segment tonight announcing which brand he will be signing with. We then head to another commercial break. When we return, we see a Shinsuke Nakamura vignette addressing Cody Rhodes ahead of their match tonight in the main event of the show.

Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri

After that, we shoot backstage where Finn Balor blames JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, who he calls clowns, for The Judgment Day’s wheels falling off. Rhea Ripley brings up R-Truth breaking into the clubhouse many times and how Dom-Dom lost his NXT North American Championship.

Damian Priest finally speaks up and says those things suck, but so do people not showing up to Raw, which he says while looking at Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. Ripley then says it looks like saying you’re the leader is easier than actually being the leader. Priest takes issue with that but Ripley says she’s talking to everyone and tonight she’s personally gonna make sure things go right.

From there, we head into the locker room of the Alpha Academy and The Creed Brothers. They are hyping up Maxxine Dupri ahead of her match against WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. R-Truth walks in with Christmas lights and says he’s gonna decorate The Judgment Day clubhouse.

Chad Gable tries to calmly tell Truth to be careful around The Judgment Day, pointing out that they are dangerous and how he doesn’t think that Truth is even in the group. Truth says he is and then shouts “Happy Thanksgiving!” before walking off in a happy, go-lucky mood.

Back inside the arena, “This is My Brutality” plays and out comes the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion for our next match of the evening here on this week’s show. She heads out and makes her way down to the ring as she is introduced by WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin. As she settles in the ring, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

