WWE/MLW come to a settlement, Low Ki shoots on Dutch Mantell and Jeff Jarrett
– Brandon Thurston reports:
WWE and MLW have come to a settlement in the antitrust case against WWE.
Lawyers for both companies filed today:
“The Parties are in the process of completing the final settlement documents and expect to file the appropriate dismissal papers within the next thirty (30) days”
– Duke Loves Rasslin shared (warning – strong language):
.@OneWorldWarrior is in dismantle mode & he's got plenty to say about @dirtydutchman1, @RealJeffJarrett , @inDMCwetrust , @KelseyRaegan , @AEW, @WWE & more! #Podcast #LowKi #wrestling #DukeLovesRasslin#FullEpisode :https://t.co/NlZtCNNGM5@Spotify https://t.co/qtdLQSCsMT pic.twitter.com/X5S28X6Vs3
— Duke Loves Rasslin (@DLovesRasslin) December 9, 2023