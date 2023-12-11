WWE/MLW come to a settlement, Low Ki shoots on Dutch Mantell and Jeff Jarrett

– Brandon Thurston reports:

WWE and MLW have come to a settlement in the antitrust case against WWE.

Lawyers for both companies filed today:

“The Parties are in the process of completing the final settlement documents and expect to file the appropriate dismissal papers within the next thirty (30) days”

– Duke Loves Rasslin shared (warning – strong language):

