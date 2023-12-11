Updates on Charlotte Flair, Johnny Gargano, Mark Henry, and Rey Mystero

– A documentary focused on the life of former World Champion, Mark Henry will be released in January on A&E. (via The Kurt Angle Show)

– WWE Star Johnny Gargano Smashes Jacksonville Jaguars Guitar at Sunday’s Cleveland Browns Game.

– As previously reported, Charlotte Flair is on the sidelines following a match last week on WWE SmackDown against Asuka.

PWInsider.com reports Flair has returned home to Florida. It was indicated the top star is not expected back in the ring until she’s fully medically evaluated and has been pulled off the road until there is a confirmation of the injury, which is being set up right now.

The belief is Flair was injured when her knee struck her head while slipping from the top rope in the bout.

– Happy birthday to Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio known by many as Rey Mysterio.

