Updated lineup for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW confirmed some new matches and segments for next week’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite in Arlington, Texas. The No. 1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Titles, The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho), are set to appear. Also, the recently returned former Women’s World Champion Riho will be in action against Ruby Soho in singles action.

This week’s Dynamite will be held at College Park Center in Arlington. The card will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: RUSH vs. Jay Lethal

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

* Hangman Page vs. Roderick Strong

* Riho vs. Ruby Soho

* The Von Erich family returns to Dallas

* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe

* We’ll hear from The Golden Jets

