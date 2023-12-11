Thunder Rosa says she’s ready to return to the ring

Promoting the upcoming December 23 episode of Collision live from San Antonio, Texas, Thunder Rosa told News 4 San Antonio,/a> that she is ready to return to the ring.

The former AEW Women’s champion is being used on advertising for the show since she’s a local and the news outlet said that she would be returning to action on that day.

“I am ready. Whenever I get that call and you know, my boss says ‘It’s time for you to return,’” Rosa said. “I am super excited and I can not wait to show to the world and all you fans that have been supporting all this time that I am ready and I have a lot more to give.”

Rosa has been out since August 2022, with her last match coming on August 10 in a match on Dark when she teamed with Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm to take on Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Emi Sakura.

Rosa was suffering from a back injury and missed her match against Toni Storm at All Out. She was later stripped off her title. Rosa’s injury was subject to a lot of speculation backstage, with some saying that she was not really injured.