Study reveals the average income and education levels of wrestling fans
A study done by Wrestlenomics last week revealed the average income and education levels of pro wrestling fans who watch weekly wrestling TV shows
Here are the median incomes found per show viewership:
AEW Dynamite with $61,500
AEW Rampage with $59,700
WWE RAW with $54,300
AEW Collision with $51,200
WWE NXT with $48,900
WWE Smackdown with $47,900
WOW with $42,800
NJPW with $41,700
IMPACT Wrestling with $37,600
Here is the percentage of college educated viewers for each show:
Rampage is 25% college graduates
Dynamite: 24%
Collision: 24%
Raw: 20%
NXT: 19%
Smackdown: 18%
Despite good viewership, FOX dropped WWE Smackdown because high level advertisers are not interested in buying ad space on wrestling shows due to low income and education levels among the viewership.
Exactly how did they come up with these numbers?