Study reveals the average income and education levels of wrestling fans

A study done by Wrestlenomics last week revealed the average income and education levels of pro wrestling fans who watch weekly wrestling TV shows

Here are the median incomes found per show viewership:

AEW Dynamite with $61,500

AEW Rampage with $59,700

WWE RAW with $54,300

AEW Collision with $51,200

WWE NXT with $48,900

WWE Smackdown with $47,900

WOW with $42,800

NJPW with $41,700

IMPACT Wrestling with $37,600

Here is the percentage of college educated viewers for each show:

Rampage is 25% college graduates

Dynamite: 24%

Collision: 24%

Raw: 20%

NXT: 19%

Smackdown: 18%

Despite good viewership, FOX dropped WWE Smackdown because high level advertisers are not interested in buying ad space on wrestling shows due to low income and education levels among the viewership.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

