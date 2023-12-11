Spoilers: WWE Main Event taping results

WWE taped a pair of matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, two singles matches took place inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH. for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (12/11/2023)

* Natalya defeated Elektra Lopez

* Von Wagner pinned Edris Enofe

