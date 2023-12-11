Spoiler notes from MLW One-Shot taping

A new report has a couple spoilers from the MLW One-Shot taping that took place on Thursday. PWInsider reports that the company taped some backstage segments teasing a potential PPV main event between Alex Kane and NJPW’s Satoshi Kojima. It’s not yet clear if they will be going in that direction, but the content was taped and there are plans for more appearances from Kojima in MLW. Kojima faced Tom Lawlor at the PPV.

In addition, MLW taped a weigh-in segment between Kane and Richard Holiday that will air on a future MLW Fusion episode. Holliday made his return to MLW at the PPV and was booked in a World Title match against Kane for Kings of Colosseum.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

