Smackdown double tapings this Friday in Green Bay, Wisconsin

PWInsider.com is reporting that the Smackdown television tapings this Friday from Green Bay, Wisconsin, will feature a double header as the December 22 episode of Smackdown will also be taped following the conclusion of the live December 15 broadcast.

The taping is being done to give everyone the week off leading up to Christmas, something that has not happened often lately.

The Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be at this broadcast and likely to appear as well on the December 22 tapings as well. Reigns has not appeared on WWE TV since Crown Jewel, with his next match set to be at the Royal Rumble.

