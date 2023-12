Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have WWE contracts that expire in 2024

Fightful reports that Seth Rollins WWE contract is set to expire in June 2024.

As of a couple of weeks ago, there had been no discussions regarding an extension.

It was said that “obviously” there will be an offer made at some point. WWE sources even indicated that he’d be made a priority.

Both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s WWE deals are up in June.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email