Recently released WWE talent set become free agents

PWInsider reports that multiple former WWE wrestlers will become free agents next week, after they were released back in September. They will be free to work anywhere starting December 21. The list includes:

* Mustafa Ali

* Aliyah

* Shelton Benjamin

* Rick Boogs

* Dana Brooke

* Dabbo-Kato

* Elias

* Quincy Elliot

* Yulissa Leon

* Mace

* Mansoor

* Riddick Moss

* Matt Riddle

* Shanky

* Top Dolla

* Dolph Ziggler

Speaking of Ziggler…

Puerto Rico’s World Wrestling Council revealed on social media that Nick Nemeth, the man formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, will have his first post-WWE match on the January 20, 2024 Euphoria event.

“In case you didn’t know, The Most Wanted Man, Nic Nemeth, will have his first fight in Puerto Rico,” WWC wrote on X. “His selected opponent is The Greatest of All Time in Puerto Rico, Ray González.”

The 51-year-old González is a 21-time WWC Universal Heavyweight champion and had an additional 23 other title reigns in the promotion.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

