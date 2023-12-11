NJPW introducing a Global Championship

NJPW is introducing a Global Championship, with the first title holder set to be crowned at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

The promotion revealed in a press conference Monday that the three-way between Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, & David Finlay set to take place at Wrestle Kingdom will decide the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion.

The new title takes the place of the now-defunct IWGP United States/United Kingdom Heavyweight Championship that was abolished following Power Struggle in November when Finlay destroyed the title belts held by Ospreay as Moxley stepped forward to challenge Ospreay for Wrestle Kingdom.

ICYMI As the world comes to target the World Heavyweight Champion, the Global Champion will go out to meet the world! Naoki Sugabayashi today announced the IWGP Global Championship to be contended at Wrestle Kingdom!https://t.co/BTqYUi9Q6Z#njpw #njwk18 pic.twitter.com/blp9nJjJdi — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 11, 2023

