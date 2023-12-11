NJPW introducing a Global Championship

Dec 11, 2023 - by staff

NJPW is introducing a Global Championship, with the first title holder set to be crowned at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

The promotion revealed in a press conference Monday that the three-way between Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, & David Finlay set to take place at Wrestle Kingdom will decide the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion.

The new title takes the place of the now-defunct IWGP United States/United Kingdom Heavyweight Championship that was abolished following Power Struggle in November when Finlay destroyed the title belts held by Ospreay as Moxley stepped forward to challenge Ospreay for Wrestle Kingdom.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Maria Kanellis

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal