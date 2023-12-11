Hulk Hogan on LA Knight: “I love the guy to death”
When asked by @MrSantiZap which current wrestlers he’d choose to main event a show with, Hulk Hogan made it known that LA Knight would definitely be on that list:
“He’s a rising superstar and I love the guy to death. I love watching him on TV…his placement in the ring, his timing is impeccable. He’s a heck of an athlete, good looking kid, man. Built like a Greek God…I haven’t met him, but he seems like a really, really, really good person.”
-Hulk Hogan