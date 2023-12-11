Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins Title Bout Set For 1/1 Episode Of RAW

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line for the first episode of WWE Monday Night RAW of the New Year.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre was shown talking with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce backstage when they were approached by CM Punk.

McIntyre informed Punk that he will be getting the next shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, as a title bout between the two has been confirmed for the first episode of WWE Monday Night RAW of 2024.

WWE Monday Night RAW goes down for the first time in 2024 on January 1 in San Diego, CA.

As @CMPunk encounters an old friend, @ScrapDaddyAP breaks the news that @DMcIntyreWWE will challenge @WWERollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the January 1 edition of #WWERaw! 📍 SAN DIEGO

🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/8HlH3Az0qE pic.twitter.com/Gtxo2ZK1Rn — WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2023

