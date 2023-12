WWE Holiday Tour / State College, Pa / Sun Dec 10, 2023

LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa via DQ due to interference from Jimmy Uso. Kevin Owens makes the save, and a tag team match is made.

LA Knight and Kevin Owens defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Knight pins Uso.

Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis (with Maxxine Dupri) defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci via double submission maneuvers from Gable and Otis.

Drew McIntyre defeats Jey Uso via pinfall after a low blow.

Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Damian Priest, using the Cross Rhodes. JD McDonagh tries to interfere, and Rhodes gives him a Cody Cutter.

Nia Jax defeats Shayna Baszler with a pinfall after using the Bonsai Drop.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Ricochet / Bronson Reed/ The Miz: GUNTHER pins Ricochet.

WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura using the Curb Stomp and pinfall.

Thanks to @UndyingwJesus in attendance.

