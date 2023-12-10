Tully Blanchard on the Advice He Gave Brian Cage

Tully Blanchard gives his thoughts on a longtime industry veteran, Brian Cage.

The Machine has wrestled for AEW in 2020 and previously made a name for himself in IMPACT, AAA, and Lucha Underground. Blanchard spoke about Cage during a recent interview on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, where he says that the former world champion has great potential to do big things in wrestling.

Brian has got great potential, but you’ve got to do the right stuff at the right time.

Blanchard was asked what Cage could to to improve his game. He responds by sharing some advice that he gave to Cage when they were both in AEW.

This is probably not the setting to do that, but he and I talked, and the advice that I gave him was, ‘You need to be a killer.’ I said, ‘You look like a killer. You need to be a killer.’

