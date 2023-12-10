Trick Williams and Blair Davenport win the Iron Survivor Challenge matches

Trick Williams and Blair Davenport earned themselves a shot at the NXT and NXT Women’s titles last night after they each won their respective Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline.

The two will get to face the champions relatively soon – at the New Year’s Evil episode of NXT on Tuesday, January 2.

Davenport was the first one the win the match, earning three falls along the way. She pinned Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley again in three falls.

Henley got one pinfall over Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend got two pinfalls over Stratton and Henley. Kelani Jordan was empty handed by the end of the night.

In the men’s match, Williams won after four pinfalls over Josh Briggs, Dijak, Tyler Bate, and Bron Breakker, all within the space of two minutes and the last pinfall coming four seconds before the end of the 25-minute match.

Dijak had three pinfalls, over Briggs and two on Williams, Briggs had two pinfalls, one over Dijak and one over Breakker, Bate had three pinfalls, two over Dijak, and Williams, and Breakker had three pinfalls, over Briggs, Bate, and Dijak.

