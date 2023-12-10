Matt Hardy on CM Punk’s return: “You can’t hate that move by WWE”

During his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on WWE’s decision to bring back CM Punk after Punk was fired from AEW…

“You can’t hate that move by WWE, for sure. It was a shocking move. Obviously, it was gonna get people talking. It’s business, and it’s good for business. I would imagine it’s an environment where I think Phil would be on his best behavior there. If that makes him happy and he’s good with that, then I’m fine with that too. I’m cool with that. It is what it is.”

(quote: Fightful.com)

