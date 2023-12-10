Mark Briscoe publicly calls out the “WWE on FOX,” others respond

The @WWEOnFox Twitter/X account shared a photo of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits with “DEM BOYZ” as the caption. AEW star Mark Briscoe, who used that phrase with his late brother Jay, called out the account with the following message…

“For real?? This shit is hilarious. @TripleH, whoever runs this twitter should probably be fired for lack of knowledge. Or they need the taste slapped out of their mouth for lack of reverence.”

December 10th 2023 is the one-year anniversary of The Briscoes vs. FTR in a double dog collar match from the 2022 Final Battle PPV.

So disrespectful and tone deaf. These are the only Dem Boyz. I said what I said and shouldn’t have deleted it. The magic is in the friendships, the memories, and the people you help. The Briscoes have helped and elevated everyone around them. This was from two years ago. There… https://t.co/BH0UVw6Mg0 pic.twitter.com/aG7wYKryHg — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) December 10, 2023

Only 1.

13x.

Top 5 Dead Or Alive.

OG Dem Boyz.

The Briscoes. https://t.co/OsIQVxC4ah — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 10, 2023

