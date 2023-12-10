Mark Briscoe publicly calls out the “WWE on FOX,” others respond

Dec 10, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

The @WWEOnFox Twitter/X account shared a photo of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits with “DEM BOYZ” as the caption. AEW star Mark Briscoe, who used that phrase with his late brother Jay, called out the account with the following message…

“For real?? This shit is hilarious. @TripleH, whoever runs this twitter should probably be fired for lack of knowledge. Or they need the taste slapped out of their mouth for lack of reverence.”

December 10th 2023 is the one-year anniversary of The Briscoes vs. FTR in a double dog collar match from the 2022 Final Battle PPV.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jessika Carr

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal