Individual tickets for WrestleMania 40 weekend events on sale this Friday

Individual tickets for Friday Night Smackdown and Hall of Fame, NXT: Stand & Deliver, and Monday Night Raw for WrestleMania weekend will go on sale on Friday, December 15.

Combo tickets for all four events are already available on Ticketmaster but no cheap tickets remain. The least-expensive tickets are $190 in the rafters at the moment for all shows.

A Smackdown ticket will give you access to the Hall of Fame ceremony as well since the HOF will start following the conclusion of Smackdown.

The Wells Fargo Arena will not have any stage setup and the full venue will be used for these events, a first for these WrestleMania weekend shows.

