David Penzer exits TNA Impact Wrestling

Dec 10, 2023 - by James Walsh

– Fightful reports that after last night’s Impact Wrestling Final Resolution show, it was announced that ring announcer David Penzer is finishing up with the company. The announcement was made by Scott D’Amore after the show ended and brought Penzer to the ring with him.

D’Amore then thanked Penzer for his years of hard work and dedication in Impact and also presented him with an award. Penzer then said he’s not retiring and thanked everyone for his last three years with the company. Earlier today, Penzer also hinted at what’s next for him on social media, writing, “Countdown to BIG changes…”

