Corbin with Taylor Swift (photo), NXT star announced for U.S. title tournament, Ziggler note

Dec 10, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Nicholas Nemeth FKA Dolph Ziggler announced today that he will be wrestling at WWC Euphoria. He will wrestle for WWC on January 20, 2024 in Puerto Rico.

– WWE have officially announced that Carmelo Hayes will be the NXT talent to enter the United States Championship tournament.

– Baron Corbin was chilling with Taylor Swift in her skybox at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

