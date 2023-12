Blair Davenport wins the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. She announces she will face Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT New Year’s EVIL on January 2nd

After the match Lyra comes out, but she is attacked by Cora Jade.

What you’ve all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/JLc2s3sLff — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) December 10, 2023

