Bryan Danielson suffers first defeat in Continental Classic tournament

Andrade El Idolo and Eddie Kingston won their Continental Classic tournament matches last night on Collision, defeating Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli in what was a bad night for the Blackpool Combat Club.

This was Danielson’s first loss in the tournament and Kingston’s first win. Kingston is effectively defending the ROH World title and NJPW Strong Openweight title in this tournament as both titles will be merged with the Continental Classic title to create the AEW Triple Crown championship.

El Idolo remains undefeated and is now at 6 points, sitting at the top of the Blue League with Brody King who is also at 6 points after two matches. Danielson, Castagnoli, Kingston, and Daniel Garcia all had three matches with Garcia the only one with zero points in the Blue League.

