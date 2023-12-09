WWE NXT Matches Announced For Next Week’s Show

Dec 9, 2023 - by Matt Boone

The lineup for the post-Deadline 2023 episode of NXT on USA is already shaping up to be a good one.

Before the NXT World Championship main event between Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin at NXT Deadline 2023 on Saturday night, two matches were announced for next week’s episode of NXT on USA.

On tap for the post-Deadline 2023 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. is Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak and The Meta-Four vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley.

Make sure to join us here on Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

