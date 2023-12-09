WWE NXT Deadline Results 12/9/23

The final WWE NXT premium live event of 2023 has arrived!

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 goes down this evening from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, streaming live exclusively on the WWE Network on Peacock.

Things will get started at 7/6c with the WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff Show, which will feature one pre-show match, as Axiom goes one-on-one against Nathan Frazer in a rematch of an unfinished bout from this past week’s episode of NXT on USA.

Also on tap for tonight’s show are the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenges, Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King, Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in a Steel Cage match, Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American title and Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT World title.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Deadline results from Saturday, December 9, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE NXT DEADLINE RESULTS (12/9/2023)

The John Cena narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get us started. We shoot inside the WWE pre-show studios where Megan Morant is joined by Matt Camp and Sam Roberts.

The trio waste no time bringing up the talk of CM Punk meeting with Shawn Michaels at tonight’s show, as it is the first topic they begin discussing within seconds of introducing themselves at the top of the pre-show.

After that, they begin running down the lineup for tonight’s show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. They mention things getting started in the ring here on the Kickoff Show later on as Axiom goes one-on-one against Nathan Frazer.

A digital exclusive backstage segment from earlier today airs showing Bron Breakker arriving to the building. The pre-show hosts talk about the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match and then we shoot to another backstage interview, this time with Dijak.

When that brief backstage interview wraps up, the talk shifts to focus on the Steel Cage showdown tonight between Roxanne Perez and Kiana James. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story behind this match heading into tonight’s show.

From there, we get an in-depth look at the NXT Anonymous footage that appeared to show Carmelo Hayes and Lexis King working together in setting Trick Williamsd up for the sneak attack several weeks ago. After that, we head into a quick commercial break.

Rhea Ripley is featured in a random video package when we return, and then we shoot backstage live where Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley are standing by. Briggs and Henley talk about how they plan to win the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches tonight.

The talk transitions to tonight’s main event between Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin for the NXT World Championship. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to their showdown tonight and then we head into another quick commercial time out.

Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom

When we return from the break, Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us inside the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. where we head down to the ring for our lone Kickoff Show match here on the official WWE NXT Deadline 2023 pre-show.

Nathan Frazer’s theme hits and out comes the Hard Hitting Truths host for singles action in what is a rematch against Axiom in a match that never got the chance to finish on Tuesday night’s show due to interference. His theme music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opponent.

Axiom’s theme hits and out comes the masked man with his trademark slow-motion camera affect ring entrance. He heads to the ring as the commentary duo of Vic and Booker sing his praises for being a performer that “pops off the screen.”

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Early on we see some basic back-and-forth action. Frazer comes off the ropes with a flying forearm that decks Axiom and elicits a big pop from the NXT Universe in attendance. After some more action, a loud “NXT! NXT!” chant breaks out.

We see Axiom fight into the offensive lead briefly, but Frazer takes over and starts making somewhat heel-looking facial expressions. The commentators repeatedly point out on the broadcast that fans need to take notice of the different look in the eyes of Frazer tonight during this match.

Frazer slingshots off the middle ropes with a moonsault into an inverted DDT for a huge pop from the crowd and a close two-count from a follow-up pin attempt. Axiom hits a picture-perfect drop kick as the action continues. Axiom crotches Frazer on the ropes and leaps off the corner with a forearm.

After being knocked to the floor at ringside by the aforementioned flying forearm, Frazer stands up just in time to be splashed onto by Axiom, who hit another crazy intense high spot off the ropes from the ring to the floor.

Back in the ring, Frazer hits a super-plex off the top and holds on, hitting a follow-up suplex for a pin attempt. Axiom kicks out at two. Frazer goes for a Phoenix Splash off the top but Axiom avoids it. Frazer decks Axiom with a big kick seconds later and a loud “This is Awesome” chant breaks out.

Nathan Frazer looks for a springboard moonsault off the middle ropes, but on his way down Axiom pops up and blasts him with a super-quick drop kick out of nowhere for a close near fall of his own. Axiom hits a Spanish Fly off the top-rope and follows up with his Golden Ratio finisher for the win in an excellent opener.

Winner: Axiom

Shawn Michaels & CM Punk Kick Off The Show

After the pre-show bout wraps up, we head into another commercial break. A Roman Reigns video package airs and then we head back to the pre-show panel. They run down the card one more time and then wrap things up on the Kickoff Show.

We then shoot inside the Total Mortgage Arena where Shawn Michaels’ theme hits. “The Heartbreak Kid” and WWE NXT Head of Creative makes his way down to the ring to an enormous pop from the NXT Universe in attendance. He says since we’re at the final WWE NXT PLE of the year, he has only one question, “Are you ready?”

As soon as he says that, Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” plays and out comes CM Punk to a mega-pop from the Bridgeport crowd. “The Best in the World” heads to the ring as the reaction from the crowd grows. Punk begins by asking if he stepped on HBK’s gimmick. “Do you wanna tell people to suck it or something?”

Michaels says he’s not sure if he even does that any more when Punk asks if that’s still his thing. Michaels then tells Punk he likes his hoodie, which is a pink Bret Hart hoodie. Punk says Michaels and Hart made up, just like he and Triple H did. He talks about how he missed his flight and it gave fans an opportunity to take selfies with him, because they watched him growing up.

He says it also gives him a chance to take one with Michaels since he grew up watching him. Punk pulls out his phone and takes a selfie with HBK. Punk then makes a joke about how he and Michaels both forgot some of what they were supposed to talk about. He wraps up by teasing still having to decide whether he’s gonna sign with the Raw, SmackDown or NXT brands.

His theme hits kind of abruptly and then he smiles real big and hugs Michaels, saying something into his ear off-mic as we head into a quick commercial break. Now the WWE NXT Deadline 2023 cold open video package airs.

NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Dragon Lee

The cold open wraps up and then we shoot back inside the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. where we hear the familiar sounds of Dragon Lee’s theme music. Out comes the rising WWE Superstar and masked fan-favorite. As he settles in the ring, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio is introduced alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph on special guest commentary.

Now the familiar sounds of Dominik Mysterio’s entrance tune hits and out comes the reigning and defending NXT North American Champion. “Dirty” Dom settles into the ring and his music dies down. The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship contest and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Fans immediately break out into a loud “We Want Mami!” chant as soon as the action gets underway. Dragon Lee knocks Dom-Dom out to the floor and hits his first wild high spot of the evening, which pops the crowd big time in Bridgeport. Mysterio puts over Dragon Lee as a young version of himself on commentary as “Dirty” Dom slams Lee’s leg over the ropes with authority to take over on offense.

Dom-Dom slams Dragon Lee out to the floor where it looks like blood is coming out of his mouth. Dom-Dom taunts the crowd and then picks Dragon up and drills him with some punches at ringside before bringing the match back into the ring and continuing to go to work on him.

As the action continues, we see some crazy high spots on the floor and time and time again Dom-Dom fails to finish off Dragon Lee. Eventually we work our way to the finish, which sees Dragon Lee shock Dom-Dom and pull off the upset to become the new NXT North American Champion.

After the match, the commentators point out how Dom lost the title the first time The Judgment Day wasn’t at ringside. Dragon Lee celebrates his title win with Rey Mysterio at the commentary desk and then we head into a quick post-match commercial break.

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Dragon Lee

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Fallon Henley vs. Blair Davenport

After the break, we return to the rules being broken down for the first of two Iron Survivor Challenge matches scheduled for tonight’s show. Once the rule breakdown wraps up, the theme for the person who drew first for the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match hits.

Fallon Henley makes her way out as one of the first two competitors who will be kicking off this five-person showdown to determine the challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT New Year’s Evil 2024. She settles in the ring and her music dies down.

Now the theme for the person who drew number two to start the match off hits, and out comes Blair Davenport. The two are both in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

