WWE Holiday Tour Results / Utica, N.Y. / Sat Dec 9, 2023
LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa via DQ due to interference from Jimmy Uso. Kevin Owens makes the save and a tag team match is made.
LA Knight and Kevin Owens defeats Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso: Knight pins Uso.
Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci via submission:
Gable submits Kaiser using the ankle lock.
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Ricochet / The Miz / Bronson Reed : GUNTHER pins Ricochet.
Cody Rhodes defeats Damian Priest in a Street Fight: Rhodes puts JD McDonagh through a table, then pins Priest using the Cross-Rhodes. After the match, Rhodes signs a piece of the broken table and presents it to a fan.
Nia Jax defeats Shayna Baszler via pinfall after sitting on her.
Drew McIntyre defeats Jey Uso using a low blow, then a pinfall.
Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura using the Curb Stomp and pinfall.
