WWE Holiday Tour Results / Utica, N.Y. / Sat Dec 9, 2023

LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa via DQ due to interference from Jimmy Uso. Kevin Owens makes the save and a tag team match is made.

LA Knight and Kevin Owens defeats Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso: Knight pins Uso.

Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci via submission:

Gable submits Kaiser using the ankle lock.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Ricochet / The Miz / Bronson Reed : GUNTHER pins Ricochet.

Cody Rhodes defeats Damian Priest in a Street Fight: Rhodes puts JD McDonagh through a table, then pins Priest using the Cross-Rhodes. After the match, Rhodes signs a piece of the broken table and presents it to a fan.

Nia Jax defeats Shayna Baszler via pinfall after sitting on her.

Drew McIntyre defeats Jey Uso using a low blow, then a pinfall.

Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura using the Curb Stomp and pinfall.

Thanks to @LoriC12 and @TheVlogWarriors in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

