Video: CM Punk addresses Roman Reigns

CM Punk addressed WWE fans during the “Tribute to the Troops” edition of Smackdown. Punk teased interactions with several WWE stars including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins The Bloodline, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens.

While talking about Reigns, Punk “acknowledged” him. However, Punk reminded Reigns that he was the “OG” Paul Heyman guy.

Punk took a shot at Rollins by saying that Rollins isn’t even “The Man” in his own household. Punk said Rollins’ entrance music was the only good thing he had going for him.

Punk brought up Owens randomly punching people backstage and seemingly made a reference to his incidents in AEW by saying “It’s 2023, you can’t be doing stuff like that. It’s insane.”

Punk stated that he will sign with either RAW or Smackdown this coming Monday night. Punk closed by saying that he wanted to finish his story by being in the main event of WWE Wrestlemania 40.

