NXT Deadline 2023 live on Peacock and WWE Network tonight

Live from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, WWE presents NXT Deadline 2023 on Peacock and WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

Ilja Dragunov vs Baron Corbin for the NXT title; Dominik Mysterio vs Dragon Lee for the NXT North American title; Dijak vs Trick Williams vs Josh Briggs vs Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the #1 contender for the NXT title; Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend vs Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan vs Fallon Henley in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s title; Roxanne Perez vs Kiana James in a steel cage match; Carmelo Hayes vs Lexis King; and Axiom vs Nathan Frazer in the Kickoff show.

The NXT Kickoff show will start at 7:30PM ET on WWE’s social media properties as well as on Peacock and WWE Network while Deadline will start at 8PM ET.

