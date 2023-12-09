Jon Moxley talks pro wrestling and Bleeding

Jon Moxley via Bleacher Report w/@BR_Doctor:

On Bleeding:

“I can’t tell you how many times in the last year or two, I’ll be at jiu-jitsu on the mat training and I just start bleeding all over the mat Or I’ll wake up and my head is sticking to my pillow. When you keep the kind of schedule that I keep, shit is just going to open up sometimes. But it doesn’t really bother me.”

– Moxley’s stance on pro wrestling:

“If people want to watch real fighting, they can go watch MMA. If they want to watch pro wrestling, they want dives to the floor and piledrivers and flippy shit off the top rope. Some of the fundamentals could maybe use a software update for 2023. So I’m always trying to find little shit like that.

A lot of the basics of standard pro wrestling were made in the ’70s or ’80s before the general public knew what real fighting looked like. Now, you’ve grown up your entire life with MMA in the mainstream. I’m not saying every match should look like Pancrase or anything like that. I’m saying the opposite.”

