Escobar and Lashley advance in the U.S. title #1 contender tournament

Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley advanced in the United States title #1 contender tournament after they won their respective matches last night on Smackdown.

Escobar defeated Dragon Lee in a rematch from Survivor Series while Lashley defeated Karrion Kross. The two now face each other in the semi final.

The other side of the bracket has Austin Theory vs Kevin Owens and Grayson Waller vs an NXT star who remains unnamed at this point. Those two matches take place next week.

The winner of the tournament will face Logan Paul for the title.

