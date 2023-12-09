CM Punk teases NXT Deadline appearance tonight

In a post on Instagram Story, CM Punk teased an appearance at tonight’s NXT Deadline premium live event.

Punk posted a photo in front of the gigantic WWE replica title outside the new WWE Headquarters in downtown Stamford, writing, “Missed my flight today. Woke up in Bridgeport. Anything to do here?”

Bridgeport, the site of tonight’s NXT Deadline, is just 23 miles away from Stamford.

The former two-time AEW champion was a pretty popular figure at Smackdown last night in Providence.

