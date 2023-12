Charlotte Flair had to be helped backstage during the commercial break. Seems she likely blew out her knee on a botched moonsault vs. Asuka.

Absolutely hate seeing Charlotte Flair in pain like this. She says My Knee… Oh shit. Hoping she makes a quick recovery #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/tkgJVte8BB — Spartaprime (@Spartaprime) December 9, 2023

