Billy Gunn Addresses The Acclaimed Being Off AEW Television

Billy Gunn, also known as Daddy Ass, speaks about his absence from AEW television along with his tag partners, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster).

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the A2TheK podcast, where he admitted that he isn’t sure why he and the boys have been off of programming, adding that they are all healed up and looking to get revenge on The Devil and his masked man for attacking them in the first place.

I would hope so. I’ve never been taken out this long. I think there is some stuff going on. I think we’ll be back, we should be back, everyone is healed up and everybody is good. They have the tournament going on right now so I don’t want to get our coming back lost in that shuffle. I want to come back and find out who all the dark-dressed and masked guy is and just ruin their lives. That’s our plan. Me and the kids have a funny thing, we have team meetings all the time. Max finally got an iPhone so we can all FaceTime each other. We still see each other and have our team meetings of what to do. Hopefully, we’ll be back soon.

Gunn and The Acclaimed are the current reigning AEW Trios Champions. As Gunn mentions above the first-ever Continental Classic tournament is ongoing and has been taking up much of AEW’s television schedule. The tournament will conclude at Worlds End later this month. You can check out Gunn’s full interview below.

