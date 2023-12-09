Andrade El Idolo returning to CMLL next week

CMLL announced last night that Andrade El Idolo is returning to the promotion on December 15.

The Mexican promotion aired a video of El Idolo, formerly known as La Sombra in CMLL, hyping up his return at Arena Mexico. What El Idolo will be doing remains unclear.

As La Sombra, he worked for CMLL between 2007 and 2014 and won several titles while there, including the CMLL Universal, Tag Team, and Trios titles.

El Idolo’s AEW contract is reportedly set to expire soon with his future in the company remaining up in the air.

