Undertaker’s 1deadMAN SHOW coming to Royal Rumble weekend in Clearwater

The Undertaker will be bringing his 1 deadMAN SHOW to Royal Rumble weekend on Sunday, January 28 from Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, Florida.

Taking place the night after the Royal Rumble, this show will feature the WWE Hall of Famer in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his career and taking questions from fans.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting at 10AM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Rutheckerdhall.com. An exclusive pre-sale will begin at 10AM ET on Thursday, December 14. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

