TNA officially announces the launch of the TNA+ app

TNA WRESTLING PARTNERS WITH ENDEAVOR STREAMING TO DISTRIBUTE ITS ON DEMAND SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE TNA+ STARTING JANUARY 5

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 8, 2023 – TNA Wrestling (formerly IMPACT Wrestling)—a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and a division of Anthem Sports Group—has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to deliver its global, on-demand streaming service, TNA+, to its passionate fans, launching Friday, January 5.

As part of a multi-year deal, Endeavor Streaming will power the new TNA+ app to deliver an enhanced user experience to all fans across the top streaming platforms, as well as mobile and connected devices.

This partnership combines TNA’s expertise as a top professional wrestling promoter with Endeavor Streaming’s unparalleled knowledge in delivering innovative direct-to-consumer offerings, marketing tools, analytics, and predictive modeling. TNA+ will leverage Endeavor’s experience working with the world’s biggest sports organizations to scale TNA+’s business operations and further grow its fan base and digital revenues.

In addition to reclaiming the iconic TNA moniker, the TNA+ app is relaunching with an all-new dynamic look, as well as expanded options and increased functionality. The app puts the power back in the fans’ hands, delivering the ultimate premium experience where they can stream the company’s flagship weekly TV show and tune into exciting pay-per-view events, view TNA’s full archive, get exclusive original content and wrestler-created series, and even have the chance to interact with some of TNA’s top stars.

TNA+ will be available at TNAWrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as big screen devices such as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow. Subscribers will have the choice of a “Special Attraction” membership tier that features access to the full TNA/IMPACT Wrestling library and all TNA+ special PPV programming other than the 4-tent pole annual events offered at a price of $9.99 monthly or $95.99 per year, and a “World Championship” membership tier that includes all the perks of the Special Attraction tier, plus the 4-tent pole PPV events, offered at a price of $219.99 per year. Further details and subscription information for the new service can be found at TNAwrestling.com.

“This is truly an incredible opportunity for us as we forge into an exciting new chapter of the TNA legacy,” said TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore. “We are proud to partner with Endeavor Streaming on this initiative, and we look forward to continuing to provide our fans with the absolute best in new, classic and exclusive professional wrestling content, available to them anywhere, anytime, on their favorite devices, when TNA+ launches on January 5.”

Pete Bellamy, Chief Commercial Officer at Endeavor Streaming said, “Wrestling fans are some of the most passionate in the world of sports and entertainment and TNA+ is the perfect ‘always-on’ personalised OTT service to help TNA build a deeper relationship with its global audience. We’re looking forward to working with TNA to deliver the best streaming experience for wrestling fans.”

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, TNA Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 120 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing and sponsorship.

About Endeavor Streaming

Endeavor Streaming, a subsidiary of Endeavor, is a global leader in premium video distribution and monetization for live and on-demand content across sports, entertainment, media and lifestyle. Through its complete end-to-end streaming platform and unique service offerings inclusive of advisory and consultancy, growth marketing, custom front-end development and more, Endeavor Streaming helps content creators, brands and rights holders transform, grow and scale their direct-to-consumer businesses. Endeavor Streaming is a trusted partner for leading global brands, delivering tens-of-thousands of major tentpole events annually including WrestleMania and UFC fight cards and powering streaming services including WWE Network, NBA League Pass, UFC FIGHT PASS, NWSL, NYFW, and more.

