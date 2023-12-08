Seth Rollins on his animosity towards CM Punk: “It’s deep, deep-rooted”

Appearing on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, current WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins explained his animosity against the recently-returned CM Punk.

Rollins said that Punk has been selfish when it comes to his perspective on the industry and hates that he played the martyr role several times.

Asked to explain why there’s such animosity towards the former two-time AEW champion, Rollins said, “A lot of it’s personal, a lot of it’s stuff that I don’t really want to get into.”

He did admit that Punk was not always bad to him and there are good things about their relationship, such as when he helped him in places where he didn’t have to. But Rollins also questioned if Punk did that or his own good at the end of the day.

“I’m not entirely sure but regardless, it helped me get where I needed to go and do the things I needed to do,” Rollins said.

The champ also lambasted Punk for talking trash about him and WWE throughout the years, especially getting offended when Punk called him a bootlicker.

“I’m a loyal person and I just felt pretty insulted by a lot of the ways he treated me, treated the place that I work for, treated friends that I worked with,” Rollins said. “I don’t need to get into any of the stuff with Colt Cabana. If you want to go and look at that kind of stuff…that’s out there.”

Rollins added that while he and many in WWE work hard to make it a better place and give back to the fans, he thought Punk was “a fraud,” or at least he turned into one during the past 10 years of his career.

“It’s a deep, deep-rooted, I wouldn’t call it a hatred, but a certain animosity. There’s animosity there, no doubt about it,” Rollins continued.

