Sami Zayn taking some time off from WWE TV

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Sami Zayn will be taking some time off from WWE television after he requested, and was granted, leave time.

Zayn had quite the year in WWE, starting with turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble, headlining Montreal two days in a row, then main eventing WrestleMania Saturday with Kevin Owens and The Usos, and the never-ending storyline with Judgment Day.

Drew McIntyre took out Zayn backstage at Monday Night Raw earlier this week after he beat him in a one-on-one match.

