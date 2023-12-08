ROH Women’s title match to headline Final Battle pay-per-view

With the ROH World title match absent from Final Battle, the ROH Women’s title match will take the main event spot next week on the pay-per-view.

This will be the first time that a women’s match will headline a Ring of Honor pay-per-view, with Athena defending her title against Billie Starkz.

Athena and Willow Nightingale did make history earlier in the year by headlining an episode of ROH TV, something which was never done before as well.

The storyline deserved the top spot after months of build with Starkz being labeled as “minion in training” and eventually turning on Athena last week.

