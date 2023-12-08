Notes on Tony Khan, Alex Hammerstone, MJF, and a new ROH Final Battle PPV match

– There was criticism from some in AEW that Tony Khan didn’t step in and stop Kevin Sullivan being let go, given Sullivan’s tenure and work.

Another person noted, “Another day one guy gone. Sad. Great guy. Worked tirelessly since the beginning. Really understood the original mission statement and feeling/image we were going for.”

Others noted being in shock about it. Sullivan was heavily praised across the board.

– People who have seen the advanced version of “Iron Claw”, say that the MJF role of Lance Von Erich was drastically cut from the version that was shown to critics month ago, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. His scene was heavily edited. He has no speaking role, and it is being described as a “blink and you will miss it” moment. 10 seconds at the most.

– Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese in an “I Quit” match has been added to ROH “Final Battle” on Friday, December 15th.

– Alex Hammerstone noted:

Last night was my last event under my current contract. January 1st I will officially be a free agent. For all business inquiries contact me via social media or email arohde1@hotmail.com — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) December 8, 2023

